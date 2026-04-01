Legacy of Kansas City's first bilingual newspaper, Dos Mundos, honored at Johnson County Museum's new exhibit

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Clara Reyes started Kansas City's first bilingual newspaper, Dos Mundos, in the basement of her Johnson County home to give a voice to her community.

Today, her family continues that legacy, which is now being honored at the Johnson County Museum.

Diana Reyes-Raymer and her brother now run Reyes Media Group in Kansas City, Kansas. The company includes Dos Mundos in print and online, along with several Spanish radio stations.

"My mom and dad were Clara and Manuel Reyes, and my mother had a mission," Reyes-Raymer said.

Reyes-Raymer said her mother named the newspaper Dos Mundos, which translates to Two Worlds. She spent her childhood at her mother's hip, learning the business.

"She was able to say, 'okay, let's dissect this. Let's really get the story out. Let people see who can help you out with the situation that you might have."' "And she would write it in English and Spanish," Reyes-Raymer said.

A tribute to the Reyes family's story is currently featured in the Johnson County Museum’s Everyday Democracy exhibit.

"Women have been at this table throughout all of Johnson County history," Johnson County Museum director Mary McMurray said.

McMurray said the exhibit is anchored by the quinceañera dress of Reyes-Raymer's niece, Kylie. Kylie even held her coming-of-age ceremony at the museum.

"What I love about this story is that it's a story that's connected to family, it's connected to tradition, it's connected to culture, it's connected to history," McMurray said.

The dress also carries meaning for Reyes.

"That dress, and that exhibit there is just absolutely wonderful for others to see, you know, for other people and other girls to see that, 'hey, this is who we are. This is what we can be,"' Reyes-Raymer said.

Looking through old photos, Reyes-Raymer sees the legacies of two worlds through both history and the future.

"I love to hear stories. I know that everybody's got a story," Reyes-Raymer said. "That's the best thing that I could possibly wish for, is that it continues so we can continue telling the stories to be the voice for our community."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—