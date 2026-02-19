Lenexa approves affordable housing project on park land despite opposition

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The Lenexa City Council has given final approval to a controversial affordable housing project that will convert part of Clear Creek Wetlands into residential development, despite strong community opposition.

The project will bring 50 affordable homes to the area, replacing an open grassy section of the wetlands. The decision has divided the community between those who support adding affordable housing and those who want to preserve the green space.

Pastor Ali Haynes of Good Faith Network, who also lives in Lenexa, supports the project.

"I just live right back here and so, you know, I understand people love this park. We walk here all the time as well. It's a beautiful space," Haynes said. “But I also know that as part of Good Faith Network, we have been advocating for affordable housing, and this site was chosen for a reason, and I think people who want to live in our community and who work for our community deserve to live here.”

Opponents argue the city isn't listening to residents and believe affordable housing shouldn't come at the expense of park land. Attorney Michelle Burns, who represents the opposition group, said legal challenges are planned.

"There are legal remedies for us still in place that we had anticipated and planned for, because we saw this coming," Burns said. "In terms of the legality of it and whether it was arbitrary and capricious and reasonable and lawful, those are criteria that must be met. I don't think those were met at all."

Developer Habitat KC expressed gratitude for the city's approval, stating: "Together, we are building stronger families, stronger neighborhoods, and a stronger Lenexa."

Burns and her clients have 30 days to challenge the decision and anticipate filing a lawsuit to overturn the approval.

