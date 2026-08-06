Lenexa, Olathe neighbors brace for K-10, Lone Elm interchange as federal grant moves project forward

LENEXA, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Lenexa and Olathe neighbors near the planned K-10 and Lone Elm interchange are grappling with how to move forward, even when the project will directly impact their property and lives.

Many have been opposed to the project for years. But a federal grant awarded earlier this summer is now accelerating its timeline.

Jake Campbell's Olathe backyard is already showing signs of what's to come.

Construction at Lone Elm and K-10

"You can see all the trees are left and everything will be gone," Campbell said.

Campbell has opposed the Lone Elm interchange for years, voicing concerns about increased traffic, noise and the loss of part of his property.

“We've been here eight years and obviously have lots of memories of two kids growing up here,” Campbell said. "It's a pretty big impact to us.”

KSHB Jake Campbell

The city of Lenexa received a $16 million federal BUILD grant for the project, which is part of a larger plan to improve the K-10 corridor through Johnson County.

"Prairie Star Parkway, our section of K-10 and then down to College. And then K-7, Woodland and Ridgeview. All of that is seeing congestion now," Lenexa Mayor Julie Sayers told KSHB 41's Olivia Acree.

Sayers said the interchange will improve safety, create a better route for the roughly 1,000 students traveling to Olathe schools each day, and accommodate growth to the west.

KSHB Lenexa Mayor Julie Sayers

"It's been moving that direction for quite some time, and with the Chiefs coming to the area, we expect to see interest," Sayers said.

Campbell said he understands the need for the project. He also appreciates the truck route Olathe plans to build to address traffic concerns, as well as compensation for the property he is losing. But he wants to make sure his voice and those of his neighbors continue to be heard as the project moves forward.

"I wish they would have heard then, but they are trying to hear us now," Campbell said.

Lenexa did not provide a timeline for construction but said the BUILD grant will help speed up the process.

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