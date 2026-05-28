Like 'a mini World Cup': KC Unity Cup brings 13 countries together for soccer, food and culture in Olathe

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

13 teams representing 13 countries will compete in the Kansas City Unity Cup presented by Capitol Federal, a free community soccer tournament celebrating sport and culture in honor of the World Cup.

The event takes place June 6 and 7 at Heritage Soccer Park in Olathe. The Johnson County Park and Recreation District is hosting the event in partnership with the Ethnic Enrichment Commission of Kansas City.

KC Unity Cup brings 13 countries together for soccer, food and culture in Olathe

Along with the matches, attendees can expect international food vendors and music representing at least eight different countries.

For players like Orlando Cachiguango and Guenel Raphael, soccer is more than a game.

"Most of my life I played soccer," Cachiguango said.

"Soccer is in my blood," Raphael said.

Born in Haiti, Raphael said he has followed his team everywhere. Now, he sees the KC Unity Cup as something bigger.

"A mini World Cup," Raphael said.

Cachiguango will serve as captain for Team Ecuador at the Unity Cup. He said the experience carries real weight.

"In some ways, you feel like you are representing your country," Cachiguango said.

The food vendors will help bring that international spirit off the field.

Andrea Khan, alternate commissioner for Kenya with the Ethnic Enrichment Commission and founder of the Global Kitchen, demonstrated how a mango drink from Kenya can spark connection between cultures.

"If you come in and they have some yummy food you love, it kind of opens that door," Khan said.

Sports & Facilities South Manager for Johnson County Park and Recreation District Adam McElhattan said organizers hope this first-time event becomes a lasting tradition.

"It's a uniting thing, and that's the whole name of the tournament — the Kansas City Unity Cup," McElhattan said.

For Raphael, the tournament captures something that goes beyond competition.

"When you're on the field playing soccer, you feel alive," Raphael said.

Admission into the family-friendly event is free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—