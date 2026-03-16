KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The annual legislative session in Kansas ends in two weeks, and lawmakers have yet to pass property tax reform.

A proposal with the most steam stalled in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Senate Concurrent Resolution 1616 would cap residential property value increases at 3% year over year. It would require voter approval.

Man launches website to help homeowners file appeals as Kansas debates property tax reform

A spokesperson for Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins acknowledged the legislative session is nearing an end, but reinforced that lawmakers remain committed to reform.

“Property taxes remain one of the most significant concerns we hear from Kansans, and House Republicans are committed to finding solutions that address the root causes of rising property taxes while providing meaningful relief to homeowners,” Hawkins said in a statement.

Separately, a spokesperson for Senate President Ty Masterson said property tax reform is his “No. 1 priority.”

RELATED | Johnson County homeowners face rising property values as tax relief bill stalls in Kansas Legislature

House Bill 2745 is still alive in the statehouse. It would give taxpayers more control in limiting how the government spends their tax dollars, which could lead to property tax decreases.

Other bills would increase the number of seniors who can be eligible for a discount on their property taxes.

“It has enormous impact on people’s livelihood,” said Ben Jacobi, a homeowner in Shawnee.

Jason Gould/KSHB Shawnee, Kansas, homeowner Ben Jacobi created the website taxappealhelp.com

Jacobi created a website to help homeowners in Johnson and Wyandotte counties appeal their assessments. The site aggregates data for homeowners and then connects them with realtors who can provide comparable sales to better appeal an assessed value. Some aspects of the website do come with a fee.

“I have a passion for serving and helping people,” Jacobi said.

Realtor Doug Pearce is working with Jacobi on the project. He’s hopeful lawmakers pass long-term relief.

Jason Gould/KSHB Realtor Doug Pearce speaks with a reporter.

In the meantime, he says a successful appeal can lower a person’s taxes enough to keep them in their home

“[High property taxes] can price people out of homes and neighborhoods, certainly,” Pearce said.

The deadline to appeal an assessed value is March 26 in Wyandotte County and March 27 in Johnson County.

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