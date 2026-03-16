Johnson County homeowners face rising property values as tax relief bill stalls in Kansas Legislature

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Johnson County homeowners can expect their residential property values to increase by an average of 6% this year, according to the appraiser's revaluation report.

As a result, longtime residents are concerned about being priced out of their homes.

Brad Vickery, an Olathe resident, brought his property tax concerns to KSHB 41's Let's Talk session in Olathe.

Johnson County homeowners face rising property values as tax relief bill stalls in KS Legislature

"I'm retired, have been for a while, but I'm worried," Vickery said.

Vickery said the property taxes on his current home caught him off guard when his family first moved in.

"The property taxes, actually when we first moved in here, were just a little bit higher than what we were paying previously in our much larger home," Vickery said.

Vickery's assessed value did go down slightly this year. The same was true for Olathe resident Jane Zaccardi.

John Batten / KSHB

"My goal is to remain self-sustaining, to stay independent, stay in my home, and I've worked hard all my life to be able to do that, and these numbers are not indicating that that will be possible," Zaccardi said.

Both Vickery and Zaccardi acknowledge that Olathe and Johnson County are growing.

Vickery said he is excited about the benefits that growth can bring, but he remains nervous about the potential tax burden it could place on residents.

"But what's that doing for us?" Vickery said.

John Batten / KSHB

For Vickery, the concern ultimately comes down to one question.

"I want to live in this home for, well, as long as I can now, at this point, since I'm retired," he said. "And am I going to be able to do that and not get priced out of it because of taxes?"

Homeowners who wish to challenge their assessment have until March 27 to file an appeal. A bill that would cap yearly assessment increases at 3% has stalled in the Kansas Legislature.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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