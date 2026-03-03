Johnson County, Kansas, homeowners react to 2026 property assessments

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

The Johnson County Appraiser’s Office sent out Notices of Appraised Values (NOAV) for the 2026 valuation year on Feb. 25. This included residential and commercial properties for a total of 222,359 notices.

According to the appraiser's revaluation report, residential property values, not including apartments, increased by an average of six percent county-wide from 2025 to 2026.

You can look at the breakdown of cities here.

KSHB 41 heard from several people at our Let’s Talk event in Olathe in February on their concerns about property taxes in Johnson County. KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig spoke with one of those people Monday.

Johnson County residents worried about rise in property taxes

Jane Zaccardi bought her place in Olathe in 2014 with hopes she would be there forever. But she said with each year's property tax assessment cycle, that only gets harder.

“Being a retired person, and essentially on a fixed income, that kind of jump is not sustainable,” Zaccardi said.

Zaccardi’s assessment story has a twist this year. Her 2026 value was less than what it was in 2025.

“When I looked at the appraised value, I feel like that's not what I would be able to get for my home if I put it up for sale,” she said.

Her 2026 assessment lists the sales of three properties near her that were considered in her valuation. Each sale price is lower than her property's current appraisal.

John Batten / KSHB

“I think it's important to do your homework and to look at what homes are selling for in your neighborhood and how your home compares with other homes in your immediate area,” she said. “My goal is to remain self-sustaining, to stay independent and stay in my home.”

Zaccardi said although the numbers of your home will change, the feelings don't.

“When I bought this house, my daughter said, 'Mom, this is your forever home.' And that's really the way I saw it," Zaccardi said.

The deadline to appeal your property tax bill is Wednesday, March 27, 2026.

Johnson County homeowners can apply for property tax relief if their home is valued under $500,000. But for a single person, their income must be below $39,000.

Residents who qualify can apply for both the county and city programs. Olathe's rebate application opened Monday, March 2, and the county program is already open.

—