OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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New crossing guards in Johnson County spent Friday learning the ways, the walk and the why of keeping students safe on their way to school.

All City Management Services (ACMS) held a morning of training for the new guards.

The company hires year-round for school districts across the Kansas City metro and is still looking to fill five to 10 spots in Olathe before the school year starts.

Ashley Helm, assistant team manager for the Midwest Division of ACMS, said pedestrian awareness is a key focus of the training.

"It's really important that we are watching that traffic," Helm said.

New crossing guards train in Johnson County, company looking to hire more

Helm said distracted adults and children present real challenges at crosswalks.

"Adults who are walking with earbuds in, they're not paying attention when they cross the street, kids will follow. Kids are playing around, they're on their phones," Helm said.

New crossing guard hire Kerry Thomsen said the job is more involved than it might appear.

"It's not just walking out into the street," Thomsen said.

Thomsen said the role is personal.

"I still have grandkids that are in school, and I'd like to cross them," Thomsen said.

For new hire Valerie Dove, the position carries a sense of responsibility and pride.

"It's a pride kind of thing to know that I'm hired by this company and going to be trusted to keep children in my community safe," Dove said.

Dove said the responsibility belongs with adults, not students.

"Kids shouldn't have to have that responsibility. That should be ours to be out there and stopping traffic, and making sure our kids can cross the streets and get to school in a safe way," Dove said.

Ashley Helm said the job pays roughly $17.50 an hour with 45-minute shifts in the morning and 30-minute shifts in the afternoon. Shifts are offered Monday through Friday on school days, but ACMS is flexible with days you are scheduled.

To apply for a job as a crossing guard or learn more about the job, you can visit the ACMS company website.

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