OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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The Olathe City Council approved rezoning 31 acres at College Boulevard and Lone Elm Road for the Sunnybrook development, a mixed-use project that will bring hundreds of apartments, townhomes, restaurants and more to northwest Olathe.

A Dillons grocery store will serve as the anchor of the development.

Olathe City Council approves rezoning for Sunnybrook development near future Dillons

"The Dillons is going to be going up the road, which everybody, I think, is very excited about because it's always nice to have a grocery store closer to you," said Jane Pelan, a nearby resident.

The approval came after neighbors raised a range of concerns with city leaders.

"Overall, public concerns are related to traffic congestion and safety, noise, lighting, building heights, and stormwater and stream corridor protections, as well as compatibility," said Taylor Vande Velde, of the Olathe Planning Department.

Chris Morrison / KSHB

City officials addressed those concerns at the most recent council meeting, where Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 2 Councilmember Dean Vakas also acknowledged the continued demand for apartment housing.

"So we still see a strong demand for apartments. Whether we like them or not, there's a definite demand there," Vakas said. "And we should serve that demand."

City of Olathe Dean Vakas (right)

For some residents, the development reflects broader trends in housing affordability across Johnson County.

"Young people can't afford homes, which they really can't, and it's so sad because interest rates are going up, and the prices of houses are going up at the same time," Pelan said.

KSHB 41 Jane Pelan

Pelan said she hopes the growth is handled carefully.

"I just feel like we may be inundated with apartments," Pelan said. "Everywhere we move, the development seems to follow us."

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