KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

The Overland Park Convention Center is one of many transportation hubs in Johnson County, Kansas, for fans and visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Johnson County United Airport Drop and Ride will shuttle people from the Kansas City International Airport to the Overland Park Convention Center and Lenexa City Center.

It is a free service, running every 30 minutes, from June 1 through July 16.

OP Convention Center, Johnson County to become World Cup transportation hub

The Johnson County United Link is a public transit circulator route connecting the cities of Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee. All of these routes will start and end at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Connect KC26 Region Direct takes visitors to 15 different stops and FIFA Fan Festival. It will have stops at the Overland Park Convention Center, the Lenexa City Center, the Mission Transit Center and the Oak Park Mall.

"We started thinking about places where that could happen in the metro, places that were connected, that we were collaborating with on the transportation system, that were visible — you know, that we could point to as a place, and that we could direct people to for their services," KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said.

Rate prices vary for the rides.

—