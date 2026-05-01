OP faith community remembering K-State student who died after falling out of fraternity house window

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

—

KSHB 41 News is learning new details from the Riley County, Kansas, Police Department about the death of a Kansas State University student who grew up in Overland Park.

Police said Jack Fleischaker, 19, fell from a second-story window of the Sigma Chi fraternity house around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

He was taken to the hospital in Manhattan, Kansas, with serious injuries, and he later died.

No foul play or hazing is suspected in the death, according to Riley County police.

Fleischaker's death has shocked Overland Park and his faith community at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church.

At just 19-years-old, Jack is remembered by those who knew him as selfless, full of life and a leader.

Shared with KSHB 41

"He really just had a great sense of brightness and joy to him," the Rev. Gar Demo said. "He was known as somebody that could help include other people. He would often find somebody who wasn't quite fitting in and befriend them."

The Rev. Demo, priest at St. Thomas the Apostle, is no stranger to walking with families in their grief, but the news of Jack's death hit close to his heart.

"I'm mourning my own because I've seen Jack since he was a baby," the Rev. Demo said. "I've known him his whole life, so he's one of my flock, so to speak."

The Overland Park faith leader has known the Fleischaker family for 20 years, and he saw Jack growing up with his twin sister, Emily, and eldest sister, Natalie.

Fabian Rosales

"When Jack was little, he and his sister Emily were just full of energy and running around. They were always kind of a little squirrely, if I'm honest," the Rev. Demo shared.

The Rev. Demo explained Jack was finishing up his first year at K-State as a finance major and an active fraternity brother of Sigma Chi. Early Saturday morning, he fell from the second floor of the fraternity house and was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

"It was pretty clear that his injury was traumatic to the point that he was not going to recover," the Rev. Demo said.

Remembered as someone who brought energy into any room, Jack will continue to be that life even in death.

"He signed up on his own to be an organ donor," the Rev. Demo said. "His body is going to help dozens of people have the gift of life in the next few days."

More than 300 people joined Jack's family at the hospital Wednesday for his transport, sharing stories of Jack's kindness and energetic spirit.

"It was tragic, beautiful and an amazing outpouring of love for the family and also for Jack," the Rev. Demo said.

The Rev. Demo has walked in grief with the Fleischakers before, when they lost their eldest daughter, Natalie, to cancer 13 years ago.

"You just take one step at a time," the Rev. Demo said. "You're walking with them, walking next to them as they go through this just insurmountable moment in their life."

The Overland Park priest will continue that journey with the Fleischakers, pulling strength from faith and community.

"It's going to be able to be present to them, to continue to walk with them and to say Jack's name, remember Jack and to tell the stories," Rev. Demo said. "In the memories and the stories, Jack stays alive for them."

K-State provided KSHB 41 News a statement following Jack's death.

"The university has offered support to the family during this difficult and sad time. We have also offered assistance and student support resources to the fraternity members. We are reviewing available information to determine the next steps in accordance with our policies and procedures,” the university said.

—