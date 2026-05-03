KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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More than 1,500 runners and walkers crossed the finish line Sunday morning at the 15th annual Outpacing Melanoma 5K, an event focused on skin cancer awareness and early detection.

Outpacing Melanoma 5k brings survivors together to run for skin cancer awareness, research

The nonprofit Outpacing Melanoma hosts the race each year to raise money for research at the University of Kansas Cancer Center and to promote prevention during Melanoma Awareness Month.

Founder Kelly Klover said she started the organization after losing her husband to melanoma, turning her personal loss into a mission to save lives.

Each year, survivors return to share their stories—many of whom credit early detection for their being here today.

All proceeds support melanoma research and outreach efforts. Outpacing Melanoma hopes the event helps more people catch melanoma early, when it is most treatable, and ensures they have the chance to keep showing up year after year.

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