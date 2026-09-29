Overland Park approves $1.3 billion development project, playbook for city's future growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Johnson County continues to be one of the busiest and fastest-growing parts of the metro, and on Monday night, Overland Park made some big decisions that will shape the future of the community.

The Overland Park City Council approved a $1.3 billion development project on Monday night and approved plans to move forward with a long-term plan for the city's growth.

"Good development is going to bring good people to the area," resident Yelena Blond said.

Chris Morrison / KSHB

"They're taking our money and doing what they want with it, huge vanity projects," resident Ryan Hesseltine said. "But when it comes to things that we want, they ignore it and play the cost game."

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne has been covering these issues extensively for months.

On Monday night, the city council approved not only one of the largest developments in Overland Park, but one of the largest developments in the metro.

The project would redevelop Black and Veatch's headquarters, adding housing, retail shops and a community park.

Monday night's approval also comes with about $800 million in tax incentives: $550 million in revenue bonds for construction equipment sales tax exemption and $250 million in revenue bonds from the city to help finance construction costs with a sales tax exemption.

City leaders also approved creating TIF districts and a CID that would help the developer pay for the entire project.

However, in previous reporting, KSHB 41 News learned that Black and Veatch would only get those dollars if the company delivers on its promise of creating a community district with the expected housing and retail.

The project and TIF districts were all approved unanimously on Monday night.

KSHB 41 News

"This is about the future of Overland Park and transforming the College Boulevard corridor into the workplace of today and the workplace of tomorrow," Mayor Curt Skoog said.

The tax incentives are dependent on the creation of the entire headquarter district, which will not be fully owned by Black and Veatch. In a statement released on Monday night, the company said they expect to break ground on the project this fall with an expected move-in date of 2029.

“As we continue to grow, our new World Headquarters represents an investment in the next chapter of our company, creating a destination designed to inspire, connect and empower our employee-owners, strengthen collaboration and innovation with our clients, attract and develop world-class talent and welcome our community," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mario Azar said. "We are proud to continue and strengthen our longstanding presence in Overland Park and the greater Kansas City area and grateful for the partnerships that have helped bring our vision to life.”

Another big item at Monday night's meeting was about reshaping the city's parks and recreation system with Playbook OP, and community pools have become a central issue.

In a citywide survey, 62% of neighbors stated they wanted to see more community, neighborhood pools. But that's not what the city is moving toward after Monday night's adoption.

Playbook OP plans to move away from smaller, neighborhood pools and dedicate its resources to a larger aquatic center in the southern part of the city.

Stonegate is one of Overland Park's last remaining neighborhood pools, slated to close at the end of its life under Playbook OP's recommendations.

Teenager Reagan Hesseltine explained that Monday's news is disappointing, especially after her neighborhood pool at Bluejacket Park closed two years ago.

Isabella Ledonne

"It's really hard for me to get to pools now, so I don't go to the pool as much," Hesseltine said. "I normally just stay inside [in summer] and couch rot the whole time."

According to the August 2025 survey, the majority of Overland Park residents wanted to prioritize more neighborhood pools over large regional pools. More than 60% of neighbors also said they would support enhancing the neighborhood pools they do have and adding two more north of I-435.

"It's disheartening," Ryan Hesseltine said. "The community has spoken citywide."

Playbook OP does not create a pathway for more neighborhood pools, instead prioritizing the renovation of Young's Pool and Tomahawk Pool. It plans to build a larger water park in South OP within the next 10 years.

Isabella Ledonne

"Allowing [Playbook OP] to pass is a slap in the face of the thousands of hours of volunteer service that other community members put in on the Steering OP Community," Hesseltine said.

City council approved Playbook OP eight to three at Monday night's committee of the whole meeting. The city previously told KSHB 41 News the regional pool model costs about $24 million less than a neighborhood pool model, making it the more feasible option.

"We were told to voice our opinion and concerns, and in the end, [the city] did what they were going to do all along," Hesseltine said. "So at the end, how can we trust the city?"

A spokesperson with the City of Overland Park sent KSHB 41 News a list of city priorities following Monday night's vote:

1. Increase maintenance, operations and staffing to leverage and extend the lifespan of existing parks and facilities.

2. Repair and replace existing old or worn amenities and facilities.

3. Develop trails (linkages and greenways).

4. Address aquatics facility needs by maintaining the 2013 aquatics plan and add water play features per Playbook OP recommendations.

5. Develop new parks with a greater variety of recreation facilities.

"The survey was just one portion of community engagement in Playbook OP," Meg Ralph said. "Based on these priorities, the City Council directed us in August to move forward with a regional pool model. We made final refinements to the plan based on that direction."

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