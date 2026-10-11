Overland Park Civic Band needs a new home before December

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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The Overland Park Civic Band has brought music to the community for nearly 90 years.

Now, the group faces a new challenge behind the scenes. It needs to move out of the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.

The band has until Dec. 30 to clear its storage area. For about 25 years, the group used the facility to store equipment, instruments, and a library of thousands of music titles. The community center needs more space, leaving the band searching for a new location.

Music director and conductor Andrew Yates reached out to me asking for the community's help in the search.

"My whole purpose is to get the word out to see if anybody has an idea of a space in which we can rehearse and a space in which we can store our equipment," Yates said.

KSHB Andrew Yates

The band has a full concert schedule, including a holiday concert, during the move. Yates hopes the search will lead to a permanent home for the next generation of musicians.

"I think arts are very important in any city," Yates said. "We are just thrilled and honored that the city of Overland Park wants to have a civic band, and this is just a small hiccup."

If you have a suggestion for the Overland Park Civic Band, contact the group directly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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