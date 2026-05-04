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Overland Park council considers rezoning for Black & Veatch's billion-dollar redevelopment plan

Black and Veatch development
Jack McCormick
Black and Veatch development
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KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia.


Overland Park leaders are considering a rezoning request that could pave the way for a billion-dollar redevelopment project tied to Black & Veatch's headquarters.

The proposal would rezone the area around the company's campus, located near 115th Street and Lamar Avenue, from a planned office use district to a mixed-use district. If approved, the redevelopment would transform the campus into a new community district featuring housing units, retail spaces, and a public park.

The project is expected to cost around $1.12 billion, with the city potentially contributing around $250 million.

A TIF district was approved for the project last year. Around that time, Black & Veatch said the company would most likely not be developing the community amenities themselves.

Residents have previously expressed support for the project.

"It would be a benefit for all of us. A shot in the arm for the economy," said Steve Baru, an Overland Park resident.

Steve Baru

Edwin Stewart, another Overland Park resident, said: "There's going to be a lot more business and a lot more people coming over to this area."

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 tonight. If the rezoning passes, it would mark the next step needed to move the billion-dollar project forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Olivia Acree

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