Overland Park receives plans to redevelop Oak Park Mall into mixed-use district with hotel, housing

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Oak Park Mall submitted a rezoning application to the city of Overland Park, which includes plans to develop the mall into a mixed-use district.

Klover Architects Incorporated The Culture House theater rendering.

The redevelopment includes adding multiple restaurants, multi-family housing, a hotel, community theater and park spaces.

Klover Architects Incorporated Public space planned for redevelopment.

The application includes several renderings credited to Klover Architects Incorporated.

Renderings depict a butterfly garden, roundabout, four-story/120-key hotel, two-story office space over retail/restaurant, and a new one-story restaurant.

Klover Architects Incorporated Four-story hotel rendering.

The plans for the four-story multifamily apartment building feature 260 units with two internal courtyards, a pool, seating, trellis, grill stations, fire pits with shut-off timers, landscaping and “other amenities.”

Additionally, the plans include a new three-level theater and conference center space for The Culture House and a new ground-floor school and academy space named The Culture House Academy.

Klover Architects Incorporated The Culture House conservatory rendering.

The proposal is scheduled for Planning Commission consideration on Sept. 14.

A CBL Properties spokesperson confirmed the rezoning request submission, which intends to "give us the future flexibility needed to incorporate mixed-use components that best meet the demands of the consumer and the market."

The spokesperson added that "Oak Park Mall is one of CBL’s top properties and our goal is for the mall to continue to evolve with the industry."

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