OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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A $36 million street improvement project in Overland Park is drawing pushback from some residents who said the scope of the work goes too far.

The project will bring a median, sidewalks, bike trails, roundabouts, storm sewers, street lighting and more to the area of 175th Street from 179th Street to Antioch Road. It is funded mostly by the city and county, along with some federal money, and is part of a larger South Streets improvement project.

Jennifer Watkins, who lives in the area, wants the city to take a second look.

"I understand that a sidewalk is necessary with multiple schools right here. And so, I don't think we're asking that the project not happen," Watkins said. "I think that we're just asking for maybe a fresh look at the project, to scale it back a little bit, and maybe decide that we don't need it to be quite this extensive."

Overland Park residents push back on $36 million street improvement project near 175th Street

Neighbor Jordan Rothschild-Noomé echoed that sentiment.

"All we're asking for is for them to take into account the infrastructure that's here," Rothschild-Noomé said.

Gail Radke, another Overland Park resident affected by the project, raised concerns about a planned walkway on her property and the removal of "lots of trees" in the area as part of the project.

"They want to put a 10-foot walkway in the front of my property," Radke said. "I was 80 in February, and I don't need to be out there shoveling snow."

City of Overland Park spokesperson Meg Ralph said the project will move forward because of the need to improve safety in a growing part of the city.

"The project's going to proceed because we have to build our streets and make them as safe as possible to get kids to school, get people to work, make sure that you can access neighbors, other public services," Ralph said.

Ralph said the city held several public meetings with residents before moving forward with the design.

"Change can be difficult, we get that. We're thinking about now, and the needs of residents that are moving into that area now, and then, of course, 10, 20, 30 years down the road," Ralph said.

Residents said they can support some level of change, but want a greater voice in the process.

"We just feel like it's a really gross overreach of our property, and really, not being good stewards of our tax dollars," Watkins said.

Ward 6 Council Member Chris Newlin shared this statement on the project.:

"The infrastructure improvements will make these streets safer by dividing traffic, improving intersections, adding streetlights, storm sewers and providing dedicated places for drivers, bike riders and walkers. These are all components of modern city streets. I recently heard from many residents concerned about kids walking to school safely — this project will make that a reality for the three schools along the thoroughfare.



"The transportation plan is built on the reality of growth in south Overland Park. We must be ready to meet the transportation and safety needs of all residents, both current and future. A great example of this is the current Switzer expansion, which I happen to live near; TH3026 will complement that project.



"City council and staff work hard to balance the need for all city services we provide, which is why we ask residents to engage in several ways, including our community survey. The highest priority we heard from residents in the 2026 survey was related to our maintaining and improving city streets, and we are meeting that need.



"While I know project scope can be a topic of debate, I also hear from many residents who are excited about these improvements. Our project managers work hard to balance residents’ desires with the city’s responsibility to keep streets safe for everyone."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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