Overland Park seeks to implement new zoning codes for first time in more than 30 years

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Overland Park, Kansas, wants to streamline and regulate its zoning code to improve housing availability and offer a variety of housing within city limits.

There's been a lot of change in Overland Park since the city updated its zoning code more than 30 years ago.

"Apartment complex, apartment complex, apartment complex," Jeffrey Strom, Overland Park resident, said. "It's cool, but I'm never going to be able to afford [those]."

The current housing development process is complex. Overland Park's director of planning and development services explained it could be why there's not as many housing options.

Al Miller

"The public hearings and the delays that may come when you go through that process can be a deterrent to adding housing," Leslie Karr, the city's director of planning and development services, said. "We have a very dated code and we want to update the code. We want to identify new uses and trends that are happening in the community."

According to the city's comprehensive plan, nearly 25% of Overland Park residents are considered cost-burdened by rent. That means more than 30% of their income goes toward housing costs.

Al Miller

"I can't afford to live down where I used to live anymore," Strom said. "I can't afford that. It's not accessible to most people anymore."

The Unified Development Ordinance, a proposed update to the city's zoning codes, could change housing affordability. It would change Overland Park's more than 30 current zoning districts into 14 'character' zoning types, making the process more simple for developers.

"Can we increase the supply to influence some of the cost issues that people may see?" Karr said. "Part of that is trying to get different types of housing available. Part of the reason of updating the codes is to make sure that they're addressing current needs of residents and that they're addressing the current market demands."

The changes stem back to Overland Park's comprehensive plan and neighbors wanting to see more types of homes.

Al Miller

"I've been looking into the idea of getting a house so having more options available is never a bad thing," Kenzie Lawrence, an Overland Park resident, said.

The zoning changes are still early in the city's planning stage, with no final plan.

But if it's approved, neighborhoods around the city could see more duplexes and multi-unit residences to live.

"I love being able to walk and see people's beautiful homes and yards," Overland Park resident Scott Pelan said. "I think both [types of housing] co-existing makes for a really cool community."

Neighbors have until Thursday, April 30, to share their thoughts with the city on the zoning updates.

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