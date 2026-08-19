OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Overland Park hasn't updated its comprehensive plan in 40 years, but the community's growth has created a greater need for more development. One of the biggest changes coming to new neighborhoods is improved walkability.

Overland Park's new development rules aim to make the city more walkable

Nancy Butler's walks downtown are part of her daily routine, but it wasn't so easy when she was living in south Overland Park.

Fabian Rosales

"It's cars everywhere, so there wasn't the walkability at all," Butler said.

Improving pedestrian safety and walkability is one of the city's main priorities while drafting the Unified Development Ordinance. The city is about halfway through implementing the framework, with full implementation expected in spring 2027.

"This will enable different types of development than we've seen before, ones that our current development ordinance doesn't really enable," Mayor Curt Skoog said.

Adding more sidewalks and trails is top of mind, especially after Johnson County has seen crashes with teens on their e-scooters.

Fabian Rosales

"The best thing we can do is improve our sidewalk and trail infrastructure, which we have been doing, and we will continue to do," Skoog said.

Under the new ordinance, any new development will be required to have sidewalks.

Overland Park neighbor Bessie Kelly is excited for the new developments but hopes to see existing walkways improved, too.

Fabian Rosales

"It's really good to walk around, but they need to fix the sidewalks," Kelly said. "Some of the sidewalks are uneven, and with me pushing my walker I have to be careful."

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne took Kelly's concern to Skoog, who explained that this year's budget is adding two new positions just for sidewalk repair.

"This will be the first time we have dedicated people to repair sidewalks across the city," Skoog said.

Overland Park's updated ordinance is expected to be completed next year.

Under the new framework proposal, Overland Park wants to streamline and regulate its zoning code to improve housing availability and offer a variety of housing within city limits.

The Unified Development Ordinance could change housing affordability. It would change Overland Park's more than 30 current zoning districts into 14 'character' zoning types, potentially making the process simpler for developers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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