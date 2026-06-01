Paid parking starts at Berkley Riverfront on Monday, June 1

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Between the hundreds of new apartment units and the dozens of daily visitors, it's getting increasingly difficult to find parking at the Berkley Riverfront. Port KC's solution is to make people pay to park.

There's only so many spots for KC Current fans, restaurant goers and those just wanting to spend time outside.

Will Shaw

"It's been hit and miss finding parking," Joshua Maib said. "If you pay for the parking, security is a good trade off if [Port KC] is willing to put that money forward. But it shouldn't be only paid parking for people, there should be some free alternatives."

Some have even gone to creating their own spots along the curb. For the residents who live in the area, the high traffic on the weekends can cause a headache.

Will Shaw

"It's been pretty frustrating, not a whole lot of parking that's available," Hannah Sharum said.

Port KC, the agency that owns and manages much of the Berkley Riverfront, says the overflow of drivers with not enough parking spaces isn't just a nuisance. It's also a safety issue.

Isabella Ledonne

"When you have hundreds and hundreds of people down here, it becomes very chaotic," communications director Patrick Pierce said. "We want to make sure that it's safe and accessible for everybody. To be able to do that, [pay to park] was the best way."

Starting on Monday, June 1, you'll have to scan one of the QR parking codes with your phone. It will cost $2.50 for the first hour with $1.50 increases per hourly rate. According to Port KC's website, this is a breakdown of the parking rate.

1 hour - $1.50 parking rate, $1.00 minimum applied fee. Total = $2.50

2 hours - $3.00 parking rate, $1.00 minimum applied fee. Total = $4.00

3 hours - $4.50 parking rate, $1.00 minimum applied fee. Total = $5.50

4 hours - $6.00 parking rate, $1.00 minimum applied fee. Total = $7.00

6 hours - $9.00 parking rate, $1.00 minimum applied fee. Total = $10.00

8 hours - $12.00 parking rate, $1.14 applied fee. Total = $13.14

12 hours - $18.00 parking rate, $1.71 applied fee. Total = $19.71

24 hours - $36.00 parking rate, $2.75 capped applied fee. Total = $38.75

Paid parking will be enforced 24/7. Violators may be towed or booted without additional warning.

Will Shaw

"If you want to know how I really feel, I'd rather not pay for it," Rachel Lane said. "I don't want to pay to come somewhere I've ever had to pay to come before."

That's the general consensus among park goers. Pierce with Port KC explained the pay model will help control and traffic and open up more spots.

"This is not to be a punitive measure, this is more really to have a functionality and circulation of traffic, a flow of traffic, and do it in a safe manner," Pierce said.

However, there's no current plans in place to increase the number of available spots in the Riverfront district.

"There's not any additional spots being added so I don't really understand how [the pay model will open more spots]," Sharm said. "There's already a limited number of spots available."

The money drivers pay will go back into existing parking operations and enforcement, but not the park itself or Port KC operations.

"People come down here just to enjoy the park so if people have to pay to park their car to enjoy the free park, I think it's a bit of a catch 22," Lane said.

Port KC is encouraging park goers to take the newly extended street car line or walk along the pedestrian bridge from River Market. The agency will evaluate how the pay to park model is working.

"We understand this is going to be a little bit of a learning curve and there's going to be some growing pains," Pierce said. "We're not naive to that, but also we really do think that this is going to open up opportunities for more people to enjoy the Riverfront."

Paid parking will start on Monday, 6/1.

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