SHAWNEE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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A charitable pharmacy in Shawnee is already making an impact just one month after opening, helping nearly 300 patients afford their medications.

Pharmacy of Grace fills prescriptions for patients with and without insurance. It can also save them hundreds of dollars on their medications.

The pharmacy funds its low-cost prescription program through donations, fundraisers and revenue from filling prescriptions for fully insured patients.

John Batten / KSHB

Angela Cuadros, who was a patient after a medical crisis, told KSHB 41 the pharmacy changed everything for her.

"A year and a half ago, I almost died," Cuadros said.

After more than two months in the hospital and a lengthy recovery, she lost her job — and her insurance. Finding affordable medication became a constant struggle.

"Trying to find a good medication that's cheap? It's hard to find a place right now," Cuadros said.

KSHB 41 Angela Cuadros

Without Pharmacy of Grace, Cuadros said she could not afford the three prescriptions she relies on. She described the impossible choices many patients face before finding the pharmacy.

"I have a medication to get ... but I need to go get the diapers, or food for my kids," she said. "The prescription [has to] wait."

That kind of trade-off is common. Six in 10 adults worry about affording their prescriptions, according to KFF.

Pharmacy of Grace President and CEO Michael Fink said the pharmacy's mission is straightforward.

Pharmacy of Grace serves nearly 300 patients in first month at new Shawnee location

"We serve everybody here," Fink said.

Fink said the savings for some patients are dramatic.

"Some of our patients have come in where they would be paying probably $900 to $1,400 per month, and we're probably getting them out the door for ... $10 or less," Fink said.

The decision to open in Shawnee was intentional, Fink said.

"Probably a mile radius from here, we identified that there's over 2,000 uninsured patients within this area," Fink said. "Even though people think of Johnson County as being very affluent, there are pockets where that prescription assistance is needed."

KSHB 41 Pharmacy of Grace

For Cuadros, the savings go beyond dollars. She said Pharmacy of Grace cuts her prescription costs by more than half.

"It's more than half, more than 50%," Cuadros said.

Access to affordable medication, she said, means she can focus on what matters most.

"I can have my medication, and I can take care of myself," Cuadros said.

Fink said the pharmacy has already identified up to 10 other areas locally where its services are needed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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