PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Prairie Village police are asking the city to pass an ordinance to help make kids riding electric bikes and other devices safer.

Police told me they're seeing more devices than just bikes and scooters now, and they believe the law should reflect that. They also said that in the last year and a half, there have been four accidents involving e-devices and kids.

Prairie Village police push for new e-bike ordinance to boost safety for kids riding e-devices

"The juveniles are riders. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, but we always think what could have been and what can we do to help prevent something that would be horrific or truly tragic," Capt. Josh Putthoff said.

That's why police also want the city council to give officers the power to cite parents when their kids break the rules. Putthoff explained there are certain cases — like younger kids or repeat offenses — where it might become more appropriate to cite a parent. This ordinance would give officers the flexibility to do that.

KSHB Captain Josh Putthoff

"We have found that educating, making contact with juveniles and parents, and just letting them know the rules of the road have really gained a lot of compliance. We don't want to issue a citation, but sometimes that's appropriate," Putthoff said.

Putthoff told me some of these recommendations were created with Johnson County and the Mid-America Regional Council in an effort to create more consistent rules across the region.

The Prairie Village City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

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