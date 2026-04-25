Rockhurst High School graduate drafted Friday night by Cincinnati Bengals as 41st pick in 2026 NFL draft

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Rockhurst High School graduate Cashius Howell is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Howell, a defensive end, was an All-American at Texas A&M and selected this past season as the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year.

Isabella Ledonne

He was selected as the 41st pick in 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night. Dozens of family and friends were gathered around to watch Howell's dream come true.

Fabian Rosales

"I'm just so excited about him pursuing his dream," Diana Clemons, a family friend, told KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne at Friday's celebration.

Fabian Rosales

"I've watched him grow from a baby all the way to where he is today, and to see the dreams he had come to fruition tonight is absolutely exciting," Portia Kibble Smith, Howell's aunt, said.

Howell hasn't had a typical journey to the pros.

His senior season at Rockhurst High School was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Howell played for three years at Bowling Green University before transferring to Texas A&M for his senior year.

Fabian Rosales

"It's been a long journey," Howell said. "Lot of peaks, lot of valleys, lot of adversity I had to go through to get to this point."

The entire time, Howell's number one fan has been cheering him on since his first game.

Fabian Rosales

"His first game when he was three-years-old," said Howell's mother, Cammie Nelson Carl. "He did not know what he was doing. He would run the opposite way. They'd be in the huddle, he'd fall down."

Howell's learned how to play at a high level since then, but Nelson Carl still sees her football star from all those years ago.

"He's a great-hearted individual," Nelson Carl said. "He deserves every moment of this. He's worked hard for all of us."

That hard work is now paying off and setting Howell's eyes on a new goal.

"I'm very excited to go to Cincinnati and put in this work," Howell said. "Let's get a Super Bowl, let's do it."

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