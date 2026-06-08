Ronald McDonald House launches soccer-themed fundraiser ahead of the World Cup in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Kansas City is preparing to welcome soccer fans from around the world, and Ronald McDonald House is channeling that excitement into a fundraiser benefiting families globally.

Ronald McDonald House Kansas City launches soccer fundraiser

This morning, Ronald McDonald House will unveil two massive 15-by-25-foot banners featuring artwork for a new limited-edition rally flag. RMHKC says the banners combine iconic Kansas City imagery with famous soccer chants representing Algeria, Argentina, England, the Netherlands and the United States.

Smaller versions of the flags will go on sale Friday at Hy-Vee stores. Proceeds from every flag sold will support Ronald McDonald House programs in Kansas City, Argentina, England and the Netherlands, helping provide housing and support for families with seriously ill or injured children.

Ronald McDonald House also announced a contest featuring a prize from one of soccer's biggest stars. More details are expected at 10 this morning alongside a first look at the banners.

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