‘Seven years in, this is all we have to show for it,’ OP residents await progress on Meridian development

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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A nearly $2 billion development at 103rd and Antioch in Overland Park has been years in the making, but there's still no vertical construction on the site — and at least one nearby resident wants to know when that will change.

Karen Nations, an Overland Park resident who lives near the former Brookridge now Meridian project, reached out to KSHB 41 sharing her concerns.

She thinks there should be noticeable development three years after the groundbreaking, and after the city allowed the developer to push back the timeline, Nations worries the site is going to become an eyesore on the busy intersection.

KSHB Karen Nations

"I realized that Overland Park took some of their first action in 2019, which means we're already seven years in, and I don't want to be here 20 years from now and it still be the eye store that it is," Nations said.

Over the summer, the city amended the development agreement, pushing the first construction milestone from July 2026 to July 2027.

I listened to the Economic Development Committee meeting where some members worried the city was being too lenient with the developer, who was about to miss that deadline.

The Overland Park Development Company then returned to that committee in October revealing some of the behind-the-scenes work is coming together.

The company expects another groundbreaking and construction to begin on the first building this November, but the developer said it's a 27-month project.

Nations just wants to see some movement.

"I really want them to you know hold their feet to the fire and get stuff done. Again, I don't want it to be 20 years later, and we've got an empty field with you know some nice streets and street lamps," said Nations. "It's a very busy corner. It just it needs to reflect the quality of Overland Park, and it's not right now."

Since my conversation with Nations, Overland Park told me the developer picked up the first building permit. It's going to be a 317-unit mixed-use building. I reached out to the Overland Park Development Company to ask exactly when construction would begin but did not hear back.

Larger plans for the entire Meridian development include more housing, office and retail, plus an outdoor music venue. The last milestone for the project isn't until 2038.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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