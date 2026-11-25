OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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We know dogs have an amazing sense of smell — and a service dog in Overland Park has put that skill to work.

Edy is an 8-year-old standard schnauzer who can sniff out even the smallest trace of gluten.

Her skill has made all the difference for her owner, Chad Shaffer, who has a severe form of Celiac disease.

For Shaffer, buying groceries or eating out can come with serious health risks, and avoiding it isn't as simple as ordering gluten-free.

"I was so sick and it wasn't getting better until I had the help of a service dog. I wouldn't be alive today if i didn't have these service dogs," Shaffer said.

KSHB Edy and Chad

Now, Edy is getting some national recognition. The American Kennel Club named her Service Dog of the Year.

When Shaffer realized that avoiding gluten was truly a life or death matter, he decided he needed some help. He was already familiar with the breed, and he knew that training Edy to smell gluten could be a benefit to both of them.

"Standard schnauzers are working dogs and what that means is they like to have a job to do,” said Shaffer. “So scent work and this activity for Edy is exactly what she needed to mature, calm down, and become a good dog.”

‘She makes the difference,’ OP service dog named Service Dog of the Year for gluten detection

Shaffer told me a story about a visit to one of his favorite restaurants where he ordered a typical gluten-free pasta, yet Edy noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“Edy alerted to it, we figured out that there was a mistake that was made in the kitchen,” said Shaffer. “So even with me doing all of my steps, and the servers and waiters doing all their things and serving me gluten-free pasta, like that's a that's an example of where she makes the difference.”

KSHB Edy

Edy's detection has also made a measurable difference in Shaffer's health.

"I struggled to get all these blood tests better. Since I've had a gluten detection dog by my side, they've all been perfect. Like she's batting 1,000%," Shaffer said.

Since he began training schnauzers, Shaffer has had as many as six at a time. Now he's training two of Edy's offspring to detect gluten when she retires.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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