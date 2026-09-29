'The city promised to listen,' Overland Park approves Playbook OP despite residents wishes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Overland Park voted Monday to approve Playbook OP, a long-term parks and recreation plan, even as residents and council members pushed back on the pool portion of the plan, saying it goes against what taxpayers asked for.

"We should be investing in our municipal community pools in the community vehemently requested that," said Drew Mitrisin, ward 2 council member.

Mitrisin has previously voiced his concerns that this plan removes pool access to North OP residents.

"In south Overland Park, as the newer neighborhoods have developed, there's been a lot of value placed in creating HOA pools," Mitrisin said. "In the north part of town that was built in the 50s and 60s and 70s, we've been closing our public neighborhood pools, and the access to pools, the access to learning how to swim, the access to those recreational opportunities has gone away."

When the city surveyed residents on Playbook OP this summer, 67% of taxpayers said they preferred more neighborhood pools. The survey also showed residents wanted their city tax dollars used to renovate the two existing regional pools, develop two neighborhood pools north of I-435, and renovate the existing neighborhood pool.

Overland Park resident Ryan Hesseltine said the city ignored that data.

Isabella Ledonne

"They created a plan outside of every data point they have, showing that more community pools are wanted, especially in the north," said Hesseltine.

During Monday's meeting, ward 2 council member Melissa Cheatham also urged the council to honor what residents asked for.

"We did hear, not just from the neighborhood that I represent, but fairly citywide through the unanimous steering committee recommendation for two community pools North of I-435," said Cheatham.

Despite those objections, the plan passed. Residents can expect the city to close Stonegate Pool at the end of its useful life and a new water park to be built in south Overland Park within the next 10 years.

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