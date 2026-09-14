‘The community deserves better,’ Olathe's Oak Run residents concerned about possible rock quarry expansion

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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A proposed rock quarry expansion near an Olathe neighborhood is raising concerns among residents who worry about what additional mining could mean for their homes.

Olathe neighbors push back on rock quarry expansion

The Oak Run neighborhood sits just down the road from the quarry's current operations, but the expansion would bring the mine closer to residents' homes. The proposal goes before the Planning Commission Monday night.

KSHB Johnson County Aggregates proposed quarry expansion

A neighbor reached out to share that dust and blasting are the biggest concerns for people living nearby.

"The fear of added dust is a is a major impact on multiple levels, health and safety being primary in this," Korey Parker said. "The general consensus from the community is that they don't want this surface mined at all.”

Parker said some residents can already see and hear the operation from their homes.

The company, Johnson County Aggregates, wants to mine the surface of the new area for 10 years. After that, the land would be donated to the city of Olathe.

The city said it did ask the company for a plan to control dust and a study looking at blasting impacts. Those reports will be shared at Monday night's meeting.

Parker said he still wants to know whether those protections will be enough.

KSHB Korey Parker

"What does the community have in this? And that's really the big question, and we're being told these things, right, wrong, or indifferent from the corporation, but who's holding them accountable to the standard?" Parker said.

The city of Olathe said special-use permits are reviewed annually if passed, and the city would follow up on complaints and any required improvements as they come up.

The Planning Commission will consider the rezoning and special-use permit in a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. Monday.

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