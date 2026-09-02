The Missouri Department of Transportation wants input on what projects should be paid for in metro area

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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It would cost about $900 million to complete all of the projects on Kansas City's infrastructure project list, but there's only about $230 million available for the growing list.

MoDOT asks for public input on which infrastructure projects get funded

The I-70/I-470 interchange is one of the busiest the in metro area, yet it's been on Missouri's Unfunded Priority List for infrastructure improvements since 2019.

"It's kind of how I think a lot of that stuff goes," Rob Stitt, Lee's Summit neighbor, said.

MoDOT hosted a public meeting Tuesday afternoon to hear neighbor's thoughts on the 2026 priority list and what projects should be revised.

Stitt explained he would welcome improvements for his drives up north, but notices the interchange improvements keep falling down the long list of priorities.

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"Just about any time after 3 p.m., it's pretty plugged up," Stitt said. "People are driving a little bit crazy."

MoDOT is asking for Kansas City's input on what they're funding this year, but are faced with a $670 million gap between what's needed and what's available just in Kansas City.

The project list totals up to nearly $13 billion for statewide projects, but MoDOT only has $1.3 billion available for the whole state.

"Our budget's much smaller than what we have for the unfunded needs," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Jeffrey Hardy said.

But some taxpayers feel the roads aren't up to par with the money that goes into them.

"I really struggle with the money that gets spent for improvements, but then the roads are not maintained thereafter," one neighbor said at Tuesday's meeting.

Hardy explained most of MoDOT's budget goes to maintenance, but rising costs shrunk the number of doable projects.

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"Inflation over the past few years has really eaten into the number of projects we can do," Hardy said.

The biggest priority on Missouri's 2026 list is improving I-70 from I-435 to I-470.

"It's really that project that is taking care of our system," Hardy said.

Kansas City drivers can expect major traffic disruptions starting in January, when construction on the I-70 widening project will begin.

"I'll have to change how I get to Hy-Vee, or between home and Home Depot," Stitt said.

Neighbors can continue to share their list of priorities and input with MoDOT until September 10.

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