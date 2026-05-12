‘There are homeless people in need here,’ Johnson County unveils affordable housing to combat homelessness

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Johnson County and Metro Lutheran Ministries unveiled four new affordable rental units for people experiencing homelessness, the first phase of a 16-unit project aimed at addressing a growing housing crisis.

Johnson County unveils affordable housing units to combat homelessness

Community member Julie Land said the issue of homelessness in Johnson County has not received enough attention.

"The reason why I reached out is because I'm concerned about the homeless in Johnson County not getting enough attention," Land said.

Land called the new housing units a positive development but said they do not fully address the problem.

KSHB Julie Land

"I think it's a wonderful start," Land said.

She said a more comprehensive solution is still needed, particularly after the collapse of a permanent homeless shelter in Lenexa. When that shelter failed to come to fruition in 2025, the county dispersed the funds to nonprofits supporting the housing continuum.

Metro Lutheran Ministries Executive Director Scott Cooper said it’s this grant money making the project possible.

"We're awarded a Home ARP grant from Johnson County to provide 16 apartments in the Johnson County community," Cooper said.

Cooper told me the scope of the project is relative to the scale of the need.

"16 units is a bit of a drop in the bucket in terms of meeting the need for affordable housing here in Johnson County, but it's a great start," Cooper said.

KSHB Scott Cooper

According to HUD, 20.1% percent of Johnson County residents spend more than 30% of their income on rent. Cooper said the new units will change that reality for some families.

"In many cases, what's happening is that a family who could not afford to live in an apartment this nice will be having that opportunity and being able to do it at a rent that's affordable to them," Cooper said.

Land believes that some residents will always require more than housing assistance alone.

"There needs to be year-round shelter to accommodate those people who will always be homeless," Land said.

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