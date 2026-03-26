‘This can lead to lifelong mental health problems,’ Olathe therapists helps navigate conversations about ICE

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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With immigration enforcement back in focus, families in Johnson County are navigating how to talk about these changes with their children.

Olathe therapists help families navigate conversations about ICE

ICE officers have been sent to some airports across the country to help with crowd control. Although MCI officials say they do not expect officers to come to the airport at this time, immigration enforcement has been seen in other parts of the community.

Kids are aware of what is happening through conversations at school or at home. An Olathe therapist, Melanie Arroyo, says being honest with them is the easiest way to help them be aware but not afraid.

"It's important that if we're going to have a conversation about immigration enforcement, and this is a reality, it needs to happen, but how it happens also needs to be considered,” Arroyo said. “We don't need to be inflicting unnecessary trauma on families who are going to be affected by this for years.”

KSHB Melanie Arroyo

Even if a child's family is not directly impacted, they may worry about friends or classmates. Arroyo says for families who are at risk, the uncertainty surrounding immigration enforcement can create stress that impacts child development or turns into adverse childhood experiences, which can have long-term negative effects.

"A threat of not knowing if or when, when the worst might happen. I mean, that can be very unnerving, and unsettling for children, and it can cause stress in their bodies that can hinder their healthy development," Arroyo said.

She says avoiding the topic of ICE altogether may make things worse, but having conversations with an adult kid's trust is better than kids trying to fill in the gaps themselves.

"We want to create safe and comfortable environments for them, but ultimately, we're doing kids a disservice when we don't answer questions that they may have," Arroyo said.

Arroyo also told me the main focus of these conversations should be about preparation. Organizations in Johnson County, including El Centro in Olathe, help families take practical steps ahead of potential ICE encounters. This includes knowing their rights and working with an attorney if needed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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