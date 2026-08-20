‘This has been a need for a very long time': Olathe opens first alternative learning program for K-8 students

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Olathe's first alternative learning program, Compass, is now open, offering a different path to student success. Compass serves general education students in kindergarten through eighth grade who need extra social-emotional and behavioral support. The program is housed in the former Westview Elementary School.

Olathe launches Compass, its first K-8 alternative learning program

Beth Bodenhamer, the Compass program administrator, says the program fills a need across the region.

"All over the metro area, there are students that could benefit from a program like Compass,” Bodenhamer said. "Sometimes people need a little bit of a different path for whatever reason, and we are so excited to be able to open our doors and provide that path for those kiddos."

KSHB Beth Bodenhamer

About 24 staff members make up the program, including teachers and alternative learning aides in every classroom to support small groups of students. Bodenhamer says the smaller setting is a key part of what makes the program work.

"That's one of the pros here at Compass is that we have small class sizes, and that additional adult support will really help," she said.

The district says the need for a program like this has been growing, with more behavioral incidents reported each year. Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and Olathe all have alternative high schools, but the goal with Compass is earlier intervention.

Liz Harrison, assistant superintendent of learning services and federal programs, said younger students are at the center of the effort.

"We have students, especially our younger students, that are really struggling," Harrison said.

She also addressed concerns some families may have about the word "alternative."

KSHB Liz Harrison

"There can be a lot of nerves when you hear the word alternative," Harrison said. "I hope that they hear that we believe in your child. We see the greatness in them, and this is an opportunity for us to better access that and help them be able to access that, so that they can be right back with their peers."

The first group of students was referred in the spring and started at Compass last week. The district says success in the program will be measured by students building up their social-emotional skills and returning to their home schools to learn alongside their peers.

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