JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Johnson County students head back to school later this week, and the first day is often an adjustment for the whole family. There are a few steps parents can take to help everyone get used to the new schedule and help kids feel prepared for the first day.

Tips to help Johnson County kids transition back to school this week

The National Association of Elementary School Principals says if mornings are a concern, ease back into the routine by moving bedtime and wake-up times a little earlier rather than changing everything at once.

Parents should also make sure the supply list is checked off and consider setting up a launch pad for backpacks, shoes and other school essentials.

If students are feeling any nerves about going back to school, talk through those feelings and encourage them to reconnect with their classmates.

It can take time for a new school year to feel normal, but those small steps can help build back habits that are easy to forget over the summer.

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