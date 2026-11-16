OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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The Olathe School District is developing new boundary plans to determine where students will go after six schools close next year, and the next round of community boundary meetings begins tonight.

Last week, parents at each school set to close were shown the district's ideas for new boundaries.

Nicole Trendel, a Black Bob parent, said families there were presented with three options.

“I think some of us definitely walked away, myself included, knowing that they have a plan in mind, but they presented us with three concepts,” said Trendel.

The district says new boundaries will potentially impact every elementary or middle school east of I-35. Part of that is because five of the six closing schools are in southeast Olathe.

Trendel also said families are frustrated by the loss of their current school and the added travel that will come with the changes.

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"We are losing our choice of school. We are not choosing to have to make these extra trips to drive this extra distance, that choice has been taken away from us. So I don't understand why they cannot provide us with more transportation options," Trendel said.

—Olathe families weigh new school boundary proposals—

‘We are losing our choice of school,’ Olathe families weigh new school boundary proposals

Trendel said some boundary options she has seen include the receiving school reaching 92% capacity, while the district has previously said schools should not exceed 85%.

She also said it was difficult to see the bigger picture when families were only shown the boundary maps affecting Black Bob.

Questions remain about whether there will be enough room on buses, enough crossing guards, and how parent feedback will be factored into the final plans.

"I think that when you aren't allowing everybody in the community to see all the information at once, it's really hard to determine where the next step really falls. If they are going to be able to provide that same classroom size feel," Trendel said.

Tonight marks the next step in the process, with more boundary meetings that will include families from every school that may be impacted.

The district will hold an elementary school boundary meeting at 5 p.m., followed by a middle school boundary meeting at 7 p.m. Both will be held at Olathe South.

The district says administration will bring a boundary proposal to the Board of Education in December, with a board vote expected in January.

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