‘We're trying to streamline and simplify,’ Overland Park wants to update zoning code; a first in over 30 years

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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On Monday night, Overland Park city council will discuss updating its zoning code for the first time in more than 30 years; a change city officials say could make it easier to build a wider range of housing options, including more affordable ones.

Overland Park wants to update zoning code for first time in over 30 years

The Unified Development Ordinance update is designed to bring the city's zoning regulations in line with Framework OP, Overland Park's comprehensive plan adopted in 2024.

The proposal could reduce more than 30 zoning districts down to just 14. Planning Director Leslie Karr says that would reduce hurdles to get projects approved while supporting a broader range of housing types, including options that may be more affordable.

"We've been working to find ways to help implement those goals. The zoning regulations may be one tool," Karr said.

Al Miller

Some Overland Park residents say the cost of housing in the city has already pushed them to their limits.

"I can't afford that. It's not accessible to most people anymore," Jeffrey Strom said.

Others feel priced out of owning a home.

"For what I was looking for, they were all kind of over what my original budget was," Julianna McKee said.

The first draft of the updated ordinance is expected by the end of this year. The final updated zoning code will be up for consideration in early 2027.

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