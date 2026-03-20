What some Missourians are betting on this March Madness

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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For some Kansas Citians, this year's March Madness marks their first tournament with sportsbooks open in Missouri.

Fans place their bets on NCAA tournament

Sports bettors wagered almost $400 million in Missouri in January alone. KU fan Mitchell Wohead is helping that number grow.

"Beforehand, I used to drive over to Kansas to place my bets, but now I can stay right here in Missouri," Wohead said. "My tradition is getting together with my Kansas alumni, hanging out, and placing some bets."

But other fans say their bets are bigger than basketball.

The Hayes family are generational KU fans who bet on their time together every March.

"Every year, this is a big deal for us. I literally started watching KU basketball when I was in middle school," Erin Hayes said.

And Mizzou fan Ryan Shahan bets on knowing when he shouldn't.

"I bet a lot on the St. Louis Rams in the 2001 Super Bowl," Shahan said. "Kinda sworn it off since then."

Meanwhile, JD Wessel is celebrating a historic win for his Nebraska Huskers, but he is also celebrating something even bigger.

"I’m also getting married this weekend. Two very big things!" Wessel said.

As Wessel gets ready to say "I do," he is betting on his bride.

"Taylor, I love you, if this makes the interview!" Wessel said.

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