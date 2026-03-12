CoreCivic opens Leavenworth facility, starts admitting ICE detainees

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Workers at CoreCivic’s Midwest Regional Reception Center in Leavenworth started admitting Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees Thursday.

The news comes less than three days after the city leaders in Leavenworth approved a special use permit to allow the company to operate the facility.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson confirmed with Leavenworth city officials Thursday that the facility started accepting detainees.

City staff and commissioners said Tuesday the permit comes with several regulations meant to hold CoreCivic accountable, including a three-year limit for the permit, creating a community relations board and having no detainees released into the city.

With the approved special use permit, CoreCivic can repurpose its former federal prison as an ICE detention facility.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

