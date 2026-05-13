Leavenworth County commissioners pass 90-day moratorium on data centers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth County Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to impose a 90-day moratorium on data center development.

The move comes as residents in Tonganoxie debate a proposed a 1,000-acre hyperscale data center north of Interstate 70, dubbed Project Bluestem .

In a public comment meeting earlier this year before the commission, many Tonganoxie residents expressed concerns with the project proposal moving forward.

One of those residents, Rebecca Davis, a community organizer in Tonganoxie, told KSHB 41 News on Wednesday that the moratorium is not about being in favor of or against the development, but about “being informed and having regulations in place.”

WATCH | Leavenworth commissioners vote on moratorium ⬇️

“I’m glad that the Leavenworth County Commissioners approved a 90-day moratorium on new data centers,” Davis said. “This is how democracy was intended to work — our elected officials protecting their citizens.”

In the March 18 public meeting, representatives Cloverleaf, the developer of the proposed project, answered questions about the proposal.

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