Earl's Coffee Co. brews new life into rural Bucyrus, Kansas, and saves its zip code

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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In a town of about 170 people, a cup of coffee does a lot more than provide a morning boost.

Earl's Coffee Company recently opened in Bucyrus, Kansas, a small, unincorporated community in Miami County where grain bins serve as the skyline and locomotive traffic passes through without stopping.

The shop is at the center of an effort to preserve the town's identity — and its ZIP code.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Earl's Coffee Co. Bucyrus, Kansas

The post office in Bucyrus, built in 1921, had fallen into disrepair and was at risk of being absorbed into a neighboring town, which would have eliminated the community's ZIP code.

Aaron Kuhlmann, one of the owners of Earl's Coffee Co., said the project grew out of that threat.

"The community had a need; we had a post office that was built in 1921, and it was in jeopardy of being absorbed into Stillwell," Kuhlmann said. "We thought well, while we're building a post office, maybe we can make something nice for the community, and that's where we're at with Earl's Coffee."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Aaron Kuhlmann

It was not the first time Bucyrus faced losing its post office. In 1991, the post office was also at risk of losing its identity before Bob and Gail Foote stepped in and purchased it. Gail Foote was quoted in a newspaper at the time asking, "What's a town without a post office?" according to Kuhlmann.

When the building again needed significant repairs to remain in operation, Kuhlmann and his team launched what they called "Operation Save Bucyrus" in August 2024.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

"Earl's Coffee was kind of born out of that necessity, and it's created community," Kuhlmann said.

For longtime Bucyrus resident Jim Foote, the stakes could not have been higher.

"You see a lot of these little towns, once they lose their post office, they just dry up and go away," Foote said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jim Foote

Foote said the ZIP code represents something deeper than a mailing address.

"It's part of our heritage, it's who we are, it's where we grew up," Foote said.

Foote also noted the practical consequences of losing the ZIP code. His family's farming operation, Foote Cattle Company, is listed under Bucyrus, Kansas — a designation that would have changed if the ZIP code disappeared.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Earl Foote (middle), Earl's Coffee Co. in Bucyrus, Kansas

The coffee shop is named after Jim's grandfather, Earl. It features collectibles and memorabilia on the walls, including a Bucyrus Grain sign donated by a community member, and is being refinished. Kuhlmann said the shop has 31 employees on its roster to provide an opportunity for people in need of work in the area.

Earl's Coffee opened two weeks ago and has already drawn repeat visitors from surrounding communities. The post office is slated to open Tuesday.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Joe Berkey

Joe Berkey, visiting from Spring Hill, Kansas, said he has already made the trip to Bucyrus multiple times.

"This is probably like the tenth time we've been in here. We really like the atmosphere, just the modern design but the cool farmhouse vibe," Berkey said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Earl's Coffee Co. shirts with the 66013 zip code in Bucyrus, Kansas.

Berkey said the ZIP code matters to the people who call the area home, and customers in neighboring communities recognize it.

"If you don't have a ZIP code, you don't really have a town," Berkey said. "Your identity is just whoever is next to you. Having your own ZIP code really creates your own identity to say, 'Hey, this is us.'"

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Earl's Coffee Co. in Bucyrus, Kansas

He added that the effort reflects something larger about rural communities.

"They're willing to fight for their community, they're willing to fight for what they love and the values that are important to them and their families," Berkey added.

Kuhlmann said he hopes the shop becomes a lasting part of the community's story.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Aaron Kuhlmann

"It means so much to have a ZIP code. That is your place in the world. That is when people ask where you're from. When you're in an unincorporated village or town, you often reference the place next door, but this way you can say you're from Bucyrus, it's a dot on the map," Kuhlmann said. "I hope that it helps revive the area and be part of that story as well."

The new Bucyrus Post Office is expected to open on Tuesday morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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