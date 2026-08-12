Hillsdale Learning Center will open soon with playground equipment damaged months ago in storm

HILLSDALE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Parents of students in the Hillsdale Learning Center contacted Ryan to share their concerns. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Special education students at the Hillsdale Learning Center in Hillsdale, Kansas, are returning to school without access to their full playground.

Storm-damaged playground not ready as Hillsdale special education school starts

It's been months since an EF-2 tornado damaged the equipment and parents want to know why the equipment is still in disrepair.

The learning center serves students in a cooperative special education program spanning eight school districts and 1,800 students. Parents and grandparents of those students say the district had enough time over the summer to make repairs before the first day of school.

Al Miller/KSHB Gary Patillo

"They didn't do it, it just kinda sit, and sit, and sit, now we're into another school year and there's still nothing done," lamented Gary Patillo, a grandparent of a student at the center.

Parent Sonia Cazares said she reached out to the district for answers before contacting KSHB 41 News Miami County Reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Al Miller/KSHB Sonia Cazares

"I reached out to the superintendent wanting answers, and when that didn't happen, I reached out to you," Cazares said.

Cazares said her son is autistic and was placed in the life skills program at the center. She was told the Louisburg School District could not meet his needs.

She said recess and playground time are critical to his growth.

Al Miller/KSHB Hillsdale Learning Center Playground

"We are coming out of that shell where he is learning to play with other children," Cazares said. "He loves the playground. So I feel like interacting with other children is very important for his needs."

She also said she feels students at the center are already made to feel like outsiders.

"I already feel like they make them feel excluded," Cazares said. "Why do they deserve less?"

Jake Weller/KSHB Paola High School

USD 368 Superintendent Matt Meek said the tornado damaged the swing set beyond repair, requiring the district to order a new one. He said the new swing set is about two weeks out from installation and that the district is also working to replace a broken slide.

In a statement, Meek said student safety is the district's top priority.

"We know how important this playground is to our students and families, and we're disappointed it is not ready for the start of the school year," Meek wrote in an email. "We are working diligently to get the playground restored as quickly as possible. In the meantime, our students can utilize the smaller activity playground and hard surface areas outside, in addition to utilizing the gymnasium."

Al Miller/KSHB Hillsdale Learning Center Playground

Cazares said she hopes the situation prompts the district to take the needs of special education students more seriously.

"I want better for these kids," Cazares said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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