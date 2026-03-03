Kansas father says son fears going outside after being named on school kill list with 23 others

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan prioritizes coverage in rural communities on both sides of the state line. This story came from a story tip from folks in Wellsville, Kansas. If you have a story you'd like to share, reach out. Share your story idea with Ryan .

A Wellsville father is demanding answers after his 14-year-old son was named on a student-made kill list that police have described as "disturbing" and "alarming."

The Wellsville Police Department opened an investigation on Feb. 17, 2026, after being notified of a potential threat toward students.

Shane Pruitt said his son, Thaxton, was one of 24 students named on the list.

Police say the list was first discovered in October 2025, when someone found it while reading another person's private writings, inside a private residence — without permission.

Photos were taken at the time, but were not reported to law enforcement. Months later, the list was shared with another individual, who reported it to school staff. Law enforcement was immediately notified and the investigation began, which is in accordance with Wellsville District policy.

I received tips about this story from parents by email. Those parents provided pictures of the list.

Some names on the list were labeled as "the 1st one" and "important."

Next to Thaxton's name were the words "park down the road," with a line drawn to the corner of the page that read "lead on into woods."

A separate page listed rivers and lakes with distances. One location was labeled "perfect spot" and Kill Creek Township was underlined.

Pruitt said the level of detail on the list alarmed him.

"When you look at mass shootings or anything like that, over the years, there's always been a manifesto found at some point. And they're pointed at how that's going to take place," Pruitt said. "There's some planning to that. That's the scary part, the detail of that list or the detail of what's next to Thaxton's name."

Pruitt described Thaxton as a typical eighth grader — a kid who plays sports and has had his share of detentions and in-school suspensions, but nothing Pruitt considers alarming.

"He's a 14 year old boy. Those things are gonna happen," Pruitt said.

The family learned Thaxton was on the list from other parents.

"It was disheartening," Pruitt shared. "Thaxton is not perfect, but I don't think he deserves to be on a list, anybody deserves to be on a list, a kill list for that matter."

Pruitt also questioned why it took months for the list to be reported to authorities after it was first discovered.

"That part puzzles me a little, like why hang onto it for so long?" Pruitt said. "What if something had happened to someone on that list between the time the picture was taken and it was turned in."

Despite that frustration, Pruitt said the person who eventually came forward deserves credit for doing so.

Police said they have been in communication with the Franklin County District Attorney's Office since the start of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded for review and a determination on potential charges.

The department also noted the situation involves mental health considerations for a minor that are being addressed by mental health professionals, with proper interventions and supports in place.

Pruitt said he hopes the student who made the list gets the help they need — but he does not want that to become a reason to move past the incident without accountability.

"I just don't want them to wash their hands of it because of the mental health crisis," Pruitt said. "Let's not forget the mental health of the kids on that list."

Wellsville, Kansas Police Chief Danny Hackler wrote to KSHB 41 in an email that parents on the list had been notified and kids can receive mental health services.

"They may seek professional mental health services for their children as may be warranted by their individual circumstances," Hackler wrote. "Our school counselors have been made aware of the situation and are available to provide support to any students in need."

Pruitt said his family has not been contacted by the school about any resources available to them or to Thaxton. Thaxton is currently attending counseling on his own.

Additionally, Pruitt said he does not believe the student who made the list is still enrolled in the district, but could not confirm that.

A USD 289 spokesperson said the district could not share details about students involved in the incident, citing privacy and confidentiality laws.

"The wellbeing and safety of every student is our focus and priority, every day. This often includes working directly with individual students and their families to provide support and find solutions," the spokesperson said.

That response left Pruitt with more questions.

"I do think that policies and procedures should probably be reviewed," Pruitt said. "Maybe do a debrief of your policies and your response to this and see if any changes need to be made."

While the note was believed to have written off school property, there is no policy to protect students when a potential threat arises.

The school district's weapons policy explicitly bans possession, handling, or transmission of weapons, destructive devices or facsimiles at school.

He noted that USD 289 serves approximately 800 students, and the 24 names on the list represent a small fraction of that population — but said that does not make the threat any less serious.

Depending on district interpretation, a method of killing could fall under "any item being used as a weapon" and "facsimile of a weapon" — context is key and if the list ever made it to school.

District policy also states, "conduct which substantially disrupts, impedes, or interferes with school operation; conduct which endangers the safety or substantially impinges on or invades the rights of others; conduct which constitutes the commission of a felony" could be grounds for expulsion or suspension — with no connection to school property or an event.

Other reasons for Suspension or Expulsion listed later in the policy are related to school property or sanctioned events.

"You have to take it at face value and take it seriously," Pruitt said.

For Thaxton and his family, the threat still feels very real.

"He doesn't want to be outside by himself," Pruitt said.

When asked if Thaxton is scared, he said, "I think so. He won't admit it. I think deep down he's scared."

Pruitt said his goal is not to ruin anyone's life — it is to protect his child and push for changes that could prevent something worse from happening.

"I think if the threat had gone away, or if the threat has went away, we wouldn't be having this conversation," Pruitt said. "How can we get ahead of this and prevent this?"

