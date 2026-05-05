Louisburg, Kansas, at risk of running out of water; City declares emergency

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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The city of Louisburg, Kansas, declared a Stage 3 water emergency at its Monday night meeting, following an equipment failure in its water treatment plant.

The plant is located southwest of Lousiburg and also supplies water to Paola, Kansas. Paola water users are not impacted by the equipment failure.

Customers are directed to conserve water usage to prevent the city's water supply from running out.

Water users are prohibited from:



Watering lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs, plants, or washing vehicles, boats or trailers, or washing of structure exteriors.

Industrial uses of water, including but not limited to car wash operations and packing plant operations.

Business and commercial uses.

Including areas around their homes, not for necessary functions.

The city of Louisburg stated in a press release that the bulk water station will be closed.

The water plant crew and additional commercial services are working around the clock to make the necessary repairs and restore water service as quickly as possible, according to the city.

The emergency resolution will remain in effect until the city council lifts the water emergency.

The city of Louisburg did not indicate how long it might last.

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