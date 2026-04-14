Miami County residents clean up after EF2 tornado destroys RV park, flips cars near Hillsdale Lake

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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An EF2 tornado ripped through Miami County on Monday night, wiping out Shady Acres RV Park on West 255th Street near Hillsdale Lake.

The powerful storm downed power lines, crushed and flipped vehicles, and bent street signs in half.

Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Residents are now trying to salvage what they can from their destroyed homes.

Susan Sumrall and her husband lost their RV in the storm.

kshb hillsdale tornado damage

"This is just unbelievable," Sumrall said. "I literally just sat on the concrete and cried."

She described the storm as "freaky" and said she's never experienced anything like it.

"It sounded like a bomb going off … at least what I think a bomb would sound like," Sumrall said.

Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Alyshia Needham was teaching a dance class when the sirens unexpectedly went off.

"It was awful, very traumatizing in that situation," Needham said.

KSHB 41 Alyshia Needham, Lauren Schwentker

Needham said the strong wings flung the dance studio's doors open and closed.

"Stuff is replaceable," she said. "Even though in the moment it sucks, being safe and coming out alive is the main priority."

Community members are helping each other clean up the damage.

Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The American Red Cross is set up at the Hillsdale Learning Center to accept donations.

"It's pretty much like all hands on deck being in the small community that we are," Needham said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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