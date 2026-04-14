Residents begin cleanup, damage assessment after storms hit Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in several counties across Kansas and Missouri started to assess damage and cleanup debris from a line of severe storms and tornadoes that moved through Monday night.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m. | KSHB 41's Claire Bradshaw heard from Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly about efforts underway this morning. He says secondary search crews are checking all structures to make sure they haven't missed anybody, and the structures are safe. Additional crews are making sure residents are safe beginning cleanup, and volunteers and the American Red Cross at the Hillsdale Learning Center.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree is in Ottawa as residents and businesses wake up to overnight storm damage.

Olivia Acree | KSHB Ottawa storm damage

Olivia Acree | KSHB Ottawa storm damage

Olivia Acree | KSHB Ottawa storm damage

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lauren Rainson says storm survey crews from the National Weather Service will be out collecting data from storm damage in Franklin, Miami, Linn and Bates counties.

This morning, the NWS will send out two survey teams to Miami, Linn, and Bates Counties to assess Monday storm damage. @KSHB41 #kswx pic.twitter.com/0js0wsjzMV — Lauren Rainson (@LaurenRainson) April 14, 2026

One of the hardest hit areas was in Ottawa, Kansas.

On Tuesday morning, the city said emergency crews and first responders worked through the night to restore power. They caution that any homes or businesses remaining without power could be without power for an extended amount of time.

A temporary cooling shelter has been established at the Ottawa Police Department, 715 W. 2nd Street. More information is available on the city’s website.

Taylor Hemness/KSHB

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency late Monday night as initial storm damage reports came in.

“Due to the severe weather that impacted the state overnight, I’ve declared a disaster emergency to ensure state assistance was readily available if needed,” Kelly said Monday night.

Another hard-hit area on the Kansas side was near Hillsdale Lake in Miami County.

The Red Cross established a shelter at the Hillsdale Learning Center, 22795, W. 255th Street, in Paola, for those needing temporary shelter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

