PAOLA, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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With President Donald Trump in Wichita stumping for Sen. Roger Marshall on Monday, I traveled to Paola to find out how far the president and Republican support go ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Out in Miami County, it's no different from anywhere else — campaign signs line the roads. For some voters, choosing the right candidate isn't easy.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Tami Mcpherson

Tami McPherson, who lives in Osawatomie, said she feels caught in the middle as she weighs the economy and her vote.

"It's a lot to think about. So you don't really know which way to go or what to do; you're like in the middle," McPherson said.

McPherson pointed to the cost of everyday life as a major concern.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB

"It costs more, and you get less," she said.

For others, there's no question where they stand. Ruth McGrew, who lives in Linn County, Kansas, said she backs the president.

"I think President Trump has tried to support the American people. I mean the average person, not just the rich and the poor," McGrew said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Ruth McGrew

Recent NBC polling suggests 66% of Americans disapprove of Trump's current term performance.

In the past, rural voters have shown up for Trump. A Pew Research Center study found that in the 2024 presidential election, 69% of rural voters cast ballots for Trump.

Edwin McGrew, who also lives in Linn County, said party loyalty matters to him — even in difficult times.

Miami County's rural voters weigh GOP loyalty, economy as Trump stumps for Marshall in Kansas

"I think you gotta support the Republican Party when they're having trouble or not. You can't go away from 'em and expect them to do any good," he said.

But experts tell me Republican support is dwindling, and the economy is a big part of it. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index, prices are 6.3% higher than a year ago.

Matt Harris, an associate professor of political science at Park University, said the risk for Republicans isn't that voters switch parties — it's that they stay home.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Matt Harris

"It's not about, oh, these Republicans are suddenly going to start voting Democratic. It's that there are Republicans that will say I'll just stay home," Harris said.

Still, folks in rural Miami County tell me they're loyal.

"Because Democrats do just such a terrible job, that's why. There's no choice," McGrew said with a laugh.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Jean & Dennis Pierce

For others, blue simply isn't their color. Dennis Pierce, who lives near Louisburg, said he relies on himself.

"I can't depend on them (Democratic Party). I can depend on me," Pierce said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB

Harris said the fate of midterm races lies with voter turnout.

"I think the rural Republican vote will hold, in the sense that the Republican candidate will win the rural vote. In a close race, even a few people flipping or few people staying home will make a difference," Harris said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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