Paola robotics wins prestigious award, earns chance at world title in Houston

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A group of Paola High School students is taking their engineering talents and displaying them on a world stage. The team is currently ranked #1 in the state of Kansas.

"It takes a lot of strategy, because you know there are going to be robots better than you," James Haley said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB James Haley

FIRST Robotics Team 1108 Panther Robotics is a volunteer-run, privately funded educational group that started in 2003.

The team of about 20 students just earned the FIRST Robotics highest honor, the Impact Award, at the Iowa Regional at the end of March. It's an award defined by their engineering talent, but also their sportsmanship and work in their community.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Kenton Powless

"It takes absolutely everyone working together and doing what we do," explained the president of the club, Kenton Powless.

There's a wide range of talents and jobs on their team, from designers, scouts, and robot operators. While those might not be the technical names for each position on the team, it takes an army to build a unit.

During my visit to their Tuesday night practice, there were students all over the place, some working with shop equipment, others using online software to make parts, and another student coding software.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB FRC Team 1108 Panther Robotics 2026 robot

But this program is unique—it's run by volunteers and funded by private donations. The Paola USD 368 School District only provides the students with a location to work on their robots.

While the school district is supportive of the club, it can only do so much.

"A couple years ago, when we qualified for worlds, we hit the streets and raised nearly $30,000 to take our kids to that tournament," volunteer mentor Beth Petelin told me. "We would do what we need to do to get those kids there."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Beth Petelin

They're looking for community support and donations because they feel this team has a shot at leaving a legacy for their school, where STEM education is already leaving an imprint on students.

"We are one of two STEM activities that our students have access to," Petelin explained. "100% of our students graduate high school, and in the last several years, 100% have gone on to STEM education. Which is not common in this area."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Paola FIRST Impact Award Banner

Petelin is an alumnus of the Paola Robotics Team and shared that the experience had a profound influence on her, resulting in her earning an MD after high school.

It's why she continues to volunteer and help students find their passions, like Kenton Powless.

"One individual who started mentoring our team last year actually offered me an internship," he said. "I'm learning a lot of technical skills that we don’t have in our high school... It’s giving us access to an education that we wouldn’t otherwise have."

Right now, the students are brushing up on their aim, as the game their robot plays is similar to basketball.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

With a driver and a couple of spotters, and some human outside shooters, the club retrieves and shoots rubber balls into a basket.

1108's robot is shooting upwards of 130 "fuel" or points per match, making it competitive.

When I visited their practice this week, I was impressed with the robot's speed. The students told me they weren't even running the unit at full speed.

"For the kids to be doing with the resources that they have, I think it’s amazing," Petelin added.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

The FIRST Robotics Championship tournament will be held in Houston, Texas, from April 29 through May 2.

The team will also compete at the Greater Kansas City Regional on April 9-11 in Lee's Summit.

Panther Robotics is looking for donations to make their dreams come true. If you'd like to support them, click here.

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