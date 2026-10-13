Deputy formerly charged in Wyandotte County inmate death now on paid administrative leave

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Deputy Richard Fatherley, the jail employee formerly charged in the death of inmate Charles Adair, has been placed on paid administrative leave after previously being on unpaid administrative leave.

Fatherley was charged with second-degree murder in the July 2025 death of Adair, 50.

Wyandotte County Judge Aaron Roberts dismissed all charges against Fatherley on Aug. 27, 2026. Fatherley's paid administrative leave went into effect the next day.

“We respect the law, but disagree with the decision,” the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The DA’s office proceeded to file a notice of appeal with the Kansas Court of Appeals but declined to comment Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Fatherley is on paid administrative leave.

Fatherley is also named in a federal lawsuit, along with the Unified Government, Wyandotte County sheriff and five jail employees.

KSHB 41 reached out to Ben Crump’s attorneys, who are representing the Adair family in the federal lawsuit.

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