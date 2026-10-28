Election rules explained with attempt to help ballot confusion in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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There has been confusion in Wyandotte County about when mail-in ballots must be received to be counted — and a resident who depends on mail-in voting prompted me to get the correct information.

Ballot confusion in Wyandotte County: election rules explained

Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott confirmed in an email that mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day are accepted up until the Friday after Election Day.

But there is a critical distinction: ballots that do not carry a postmark must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.



Ballots with a postmark on or before Election Day are accepted through the Friday after Election Day .

on or before Election Day are accepted through the . Ballots without a postmark must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day .

must be turned in by . Voters can drop off ballots at any drop-box location , the election office , or any polling location of their choice.

, the , or any of their choice. The 3-day grace period is pending a court appeal, but will not affect this election.

The ballot concerns came from Don Frith, a KCK resident who is bedridden most days and relies entirely on mail-in voting. Frith noticed a troubling discrepancy — his absentee ballot envelope stated the ballot must be postmarked by the end of voting, but public messaging from officials suggested only ballots physically received by the time polls close would be counted.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Ballot drop box at the Wyandotte County Election Office on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

"It bothered me that we were being deprived of those days where we could still evaluate candidates," Frith said. "I am bedridden mostly, and I can't get to the polls.”

Frith said the mixed messaging isn't just a personal inconvenience. He says it's a fairness issue for an entire class of voters.

"Seniors, shut-ins, and invalids, can't go to the polls," Frith said. And so they have to count on mail."

I reached out to Abbott, who cleared up the confusion in an email statement.

"We will accept mail ballots that have a postmark on or before Election Day until the Friday after Election Day," he said in an

email statement. "Ballots that do not have a postmark need to be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election day."

Abbott pointed to several alternatives for voters who want to make sure their ballot is counted without depending on mail delivery.

"We remind voters they can drop their ballots off at any drop box location, the election office, or any polling location of their choice," Abbott said.

As for the grace period's legal status, Abbott confirmed it is pending appeal, but will not change for this election.

"Therefore, we will accept mail ballots with a postmark on or before Election Day up until the Friday after the election," Abbott said.

Some Wyandotte County voters had already made the choice to deliver their ballots in person. There were driven not just by convenience, but by concerns about ballot security.

Carolyn McGill said past incidents had made her wary of drop boxes.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Carolyn McGill, WyCo voter who brought her friend to vote on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

"Some time ago, we were having ballot boxes stolen," she said. "They were disappearing, so I want my vote to count. That's why I bring it to the election office after I fill it out."

McGill was at the election office the day we spoke — and she hadn't come alone. She brought a neighbor along to cast her ballot, too. But she said not everyone has someone like her to lean on.

"You got a lot of people that don't have the transportation, like my friend," McGill said.

Lester Duck Warner, who also voted early in person at the election office, echoed the ballot security concern.

Warner also named a more alarming threat.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Lester Duck Warner, WyCo voter

"There's so many things that happen when you mail in, and people are crazy now," Warner said. "They're setting the little boxes on fire."

For Warner, the choice to vote early and in-person runs deeper than convenience. It's about something he said he learned a long time ago.

"The old school, I was always taught to try to be ahead of the game," Warner said.

And when it comes to why voting matters at all, Warner didn't mince words.

"One of the few ways that we have to voice our opinion is through the vote," Warner said. "We all we got.”

I met him at the Kensington Park’s recreation center, where a group of seniors turned their weekly Tuesday gathering for Seniors in the Dotte into something of a civic celebration when I showed up. Many had already cast their ballots early.

"This time, I really just was anxious to get my vote in," Evelyn Redwine said.

For Redwine, the recreation center gathering is about more than voting, it's a source of connection.

"I'm a widow, so when you're sitting at home by yourself, you can get kind of depressed a little bit," she said. "So when you're around people that are up and about and doing things, it's fun."

Other passionate seniors present voiced their reasons for voting early.

"I always vote early to cut down on the confusion," Robert Hattley said.

Bernadine Rashad, who has worked on election day for the past 15 years, said the grace period isn't a technicality.

It's it's a lifeline for voters who need it most.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Seniors playing cards at Kensington Park center on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

"Seniors have health challenges," Rashad said. "You want people to vote. So as many opportunities as you have to give them the opportunity to vote, whether it's three days grace, or whatever is good.”

Ollie Carroll will be working her third election.

"Everybody has the right to vote," Carroll said. "And we don't want something like not being able to get out and about to stop them from exercising that right and their voice being heard."

If you're a Wyandotte County resident with questions — election related or not — you can reach me at wyandotte@kshb.com.

You can visit the election office's website here for more information on mail-in voting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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