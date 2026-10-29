Fairfax Assembly Plant turns 80: Workers reflect on decades of manufacturing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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The General Motors Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant is marking 80 years of manufacturing in Wyandotte County, along with the workers who build the vehicles and maintain the plant.

GM began building cars in 1946 in the Fairfax Neighborhood in Kansas City, Kan.

The current plant opened in 1987.

GM Fairfax

More than 12 million vehicles have rolled off the assembly lines. The plant remains a major driver of the regional economy, generating $384 million in direct Gross Domestic Product in Kansas. It also helps support $600 million in GM-backed economic activity statewide.

GM Fairfax

Michael Youngs, a 30-year GM employee and Fairfax plant director, reflected on what the anniversary means for the community.

"GM Fairfax Assembly has been in Kansas City for 80 years," Youngs said. "That's a long time for any business, but it is even more significant when you consider the impact we have had. Generations of people have worked and continue to work at GM Fairfax, and we are proud of the legacy we have built over time."

Currently building the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Fairfax is preparing for its next chapter. The Chevrolet Equinox is slated to begin production at the plant in mid-2027, followed by a next-generation Buick compact SUV in 2028 — a production pipeline that will allow second-shift employees to return after layoffs that began in 2024.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Chevy Equinox on display at GM Fairfax on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

"Any time they're talking about, 'Hey, are we going to get another vehicle?' Everybody's kind of on pins and needles wanting to know. We're kind of on an island here. So we keep getting cars. I think cause we have good people here. We have good quality cars coming off the line, and it makes me proud, and we're getting the Equinox next. That makes me proud. It's a high-quality vehicle and it gets people back in here, which is great," David Pacheco, Jr. said.

The milestone is deeply personal for employees who have spent decades on the floor.

Thomas Sharp started working at the plant when he was 19. He's still there after 53.5 years.

"It's been a good life for my whole family," Sharp said." I've been very fortunate."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Thomas Sharp, GM Fairfax employee

As technology transformed the plant — from manual processes to robotics and artificial intelligence — Sharp says the need for people has never wavered.

"You still have to have humans here. Robots can't do everything," Sharp said.

David Pacheco has also given 53.5 years to Fairfax. He applied twice and was turned away before landing the job on his third try. Today, he is a team leader in the body shop and still not planning to leave anytime soon.

"I love what I'm doing. Every day's a different challenge," Pacheco said. "Whether it's material, maintenance, the robots working all the time, it's great. I'm thinking about retiring, but not quite soon. I want to see how the Equinox plays out, and we'll look at it then."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 David Pacheco Jr. and his father, David Pacheco at GM Fairfax on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

His son, David Jr., is a quality engineer at the plant, where the two work just a few hundred feet apart. When David first saw his son step onto the floor, the moment was overwhelming.

"I'm proud. My son. Oh, I'm choking up,” David said with a laugh.

GM Fairfax

"Him working here helped put me through college," David Jr. said.

Family pride and participation runs deep at Fairfax.

Philip McKindra, a 31-year employee who has spent 20 years in the stamping department, is the third generation of his family to work at the plant — following his grandfather, father, mother, and uncle.

"It's always been like home to me. And it just, Fairfax, I've been around Fairfax my whole life," McKindra said.

His grandfather was part of the original Fairfax workforce, building bombers during World War II before the plant transitioned to automobile manufacturing.

GM Fairfax

"When I think about how my grandfather worked in the old plant, he built the bombers like during the war. Way back in the 40s," McKindra said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Philip McKindra, GM Fairfax employee

Now, with the Equinox launch on the horizon, McKindra says his focus is on the workers who will follow in his footsteps.

"We have this great new Equinox coming along, and I hope it takes off and can provide a future like I had for other people here. It's not about me, it's about people that come behind me," McKindra said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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