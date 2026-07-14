Fear of ICE activity impacts Kansas City, Kansas, businesses and community along Central Avenue

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Businesses and residents along Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, are feeling the impact of fear surrounding ICE activity in the area and nationwide.

Edgar Galicia, executive director of the Central Avenue Betterment Association, said he regularly hears from community members about their concerns.

"These families are concerned," Galicia said.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Edgar Galicia, Executive Director of the Central Avenue Betterment Association

Galicia said those concerns have grown so significant that they are affecting local businesses, with residents avoiding going out altogether.

"You don't know if you're going to encounter violence anywhere, so you don't go out, you don't go to the stores, you don't go to the restaurants, you don't go anywhere, and that is the second part that is hitting all of our businesses," Galicia said. "If anyone wants to help our community, visiting our businesses is one way.”

Galicia said more than 60% of Wyandotte County’s population is Latino, and many of those families own businesses along Central Avenue.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Businesses along Central Avenue in KCK on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

According to 2024 Census data, that number sits at 74.6%.

He said the community includes many mixed-status families and that his organization works to keep people prepared by maintaining a list of documents they should have handy and advising them not to be aggressive toward law enforcement.

"All we can do is say 'be careful,’" Galicia said. “We have helped them be prepared.”

Ultimately, they want people not to have to lose their lives.

"We want to make sure that even if they're arrested, they have an opportunity to go and seek a process," Galicia said.

I spent the morning visiting businesses along Central Avenue to discuss the topic, but I encountered the same thing — people were scared to talk.

Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation said they have seen a huge increase in ICE activity in KCK.

Resident Tarrence Maddox shared this video he was sent of an operation near Central Avenue and I-70.

An ICE spokesperson did not respond to a request for specific numbers on ICE activity in the Kansas City area and in KCK.

KCK Mayor Christal Watson posted a video on her Facebook on July 2, addressing the community's concerns.

UGTV KCK mayor Christal Watson

"I know that many in our community are feeling concerned and uncertain because of recent immigration enforcement activities," Watson said. "As Mayor, I have a responsibility to support every resident of Wyandotte County while respecting the rule of law.”

Galicia said that sentiment is fair, but enforcement is going beyond what the law requires, especially when he looks at the national level.

"I understand that they are operating under a legal frame, but nowhere in that legal frame says you have to be aggressive," Galicia said. "They are doing it differently. They are profiling. They are being aggressive.”

Galicia also cautioned against the spread of unverified information online, warning that indiscriminate sharing amounts to fear mongering.

That’s why he encourages people to document the date, time and location of their videos.

He said the fear has grown so significant that some residents are considering leaving altogether.

"People being here and scared, they'd rather move back," Galicia said.

As for violence, it’s something he can’t justify.

“I truly don’t understand. What is the endgame?”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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